40 injured as two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway

At least 40 passengers sustained injuries due to a collision between two buses on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh early on the morning of 15 January, officials said.

The accident took place at around 3 a.m., at the Raya cut near milestone 110, close to Mathura.

Of the injured passengers, 31 were rushed to the district hospital, while nine others were admitted to other hospitals in the area.

Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey said: “One bus which was the victim of the accident was going from Dholpur to Noida and the other bus was going from Etawah to Noida. However, both these buses met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway.”

Northern India has been reeling under severe cold conditions for several days and the fog which envelops the region for the most part of the day and night in the circumstances limits visibility considerably, leading to increased risk of such mishaps—especially on highways and other high-traffic areas, as well as intersections.