School job scam: Calcutta HC seeks ED report on progress of probe against Abhishek Banerjee

Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha has sought a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the progress of its investigation against the All-India Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee is the subject of an ED probe in connection to the multi-crore cash-for-school-job scam in West Bengal.

Justice Sinha has directed that the ED must submit a report to her bench by 14 September. Justice Sinha also asked why the central agency did not attempt to summon Banerjee again in the matter, having sent him a notice just the once.

She was not satisfied with the argument of the ED counsel that since Banerjee had already made a petition for expunging his name from the ambit of investigation in the school job case, the central agency was waiting for an order in the matter.

Justice Sinha also reacted acerbically to the submission of the ED counsel that no coercive action could be adopted unless a clear order on the petition came forth from the court. “Does that mean that you will not progress with the investigation process?” Justice Sinha asked.