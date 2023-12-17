Delhi Metro: Woman trapped by clothes, dragged by train dies

A Delhi Metro passenger has succumbed to injuries sustained when her saree and jacket got stuck in the doors of a Delhi Metro train, following which she got dragged by the train for several metres, an official said on Saturday, 16 December.

The incident occurred on 14 December at Inderlok metro station. The woman was travelling from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar, accompanied by her son.

Initial investigation suggests that the Metro door's sensor failed to detect the presence of the woman's clothing, leading to the accident.

The victim was dragged by the train for several metres, ultimately causing her to fall onto the tracks.

She was promptly rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted to the ICU ward of the neurosurgery unit.

DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal said: "An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on December 14 where, prima facie, it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train, leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today."

"The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be holding an inquiry into this incident," he added.