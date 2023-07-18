Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who had twice served as chief minister of Kerala, passed away early on Tuesday, 17 July, at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 79 years old, and had been serving as an MLA for Kerala for an uninterrupted 53 years.

Chandy, who had been in poor health for quite some time, battling throat cancer, had been staying in Bengaluru since November 2022. He was, however, still active on behalf of the state and was seen walking side by side with Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He was the longest-serving legislator in the Kerala Assembly. As a mark of respect, a two-day mourning is being observed in the state, and the state government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday.

Chandy had won his first election from his home constituency, Puthupally in Kottayam district, in 1970. At his passing, he was the sitting legislator from the same constituency.