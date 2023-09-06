Madhya Pradesh polls: A dam to block the tribal vote?

Union home minister Amit Shah, here in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, to launch the Jan Ashirwad Yatra on behalf of the BJP on Tuesday, 5 September, certainly had a lot to say.

He seemed unaware, however—or perhaps refused to take cognizance—of a large gathering of the tribal communities from 31 villages, who held a meeting in the same district just a day before his visit.

That meeting sounds a warning bell for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah was here to tell us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government belongs to the tribals.

He exhorted the tribal community to decide whether it was the poor, disadvantaged tribes or the ‘minorities’ who should have first rights over the country’s riches and resources. (This rhetorical question harks back to a statement by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who had said that the disadvantaged and the minorities have the first right upon the nation’s resources. Of course, Shah’s idea of ‘minorities’ is rather distinct from Singh’s, and is possibly a veiled nod to the Muslim community, for surely the tribal communities are also very much a minority in India.)