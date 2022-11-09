Malali mosque row: Suit seeking survey maintainable, says Court

A court in Mangaluru on Wednesday ruled that the suit seeking the appointment of a Commissioner to survey the Malali mosque to ascertain whether it was built on a Hindu temple, was maintainable.

It will therefore hear the suit from January 2023.

The original suit was filed by T A Dhananjaya and B A Manoj Kumar from Mangaluru before the third Additional Civil Court.

It is argued that remnants of a structure resembling a temple were found, when the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru, was being demolished for renovation in April this year.