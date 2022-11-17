Man posing as alms-seeker stabs TDP leader in Andhra

The attacker, wearing swami mala and a saffron shawl, is seen suddenly taking out a knife and attacking Rao while taking alms from his hands. He kept stabbing the TDP leader till the latter collapsed on the ground. When Rao's family members rushed out on hearing his cries, the attacker escaped on a motorbike.



The TDP leader was admitted to a corporate hospital in Tuni. TDP leaders and former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinna Rajappa visited the hospital and called on Rao.



The TDP has blamed supporters of minister for roads and buildings Dadisetti Raja for the attack on Sheshagiri Rao.