Mangaluru blast: Investigators find suspicious articles

The passenger is issuing confusing statements to the police and his role is being suspected.



The police have gathered the ID card of the passenger which identifies him as Premraj Kanogi. His half body is burnt and police are verifying his statements and antecedents.



The visuals of the blast were captured on CCTV.



Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar stated that the fire was noticed after a passenger boarded the auto.