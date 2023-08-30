Meghwal vs Meghwal in Rajasthan BJP: No sign of the row ending

Undeterred by the show cause notice by the BJP’s disciplinary committee, a defiant former speaker Kailash Meghwal says he stands by his statement: “I have gathered enough material on the corruption of the union minister and (shall) send them to the prime minister; I shall ask the prime minister to drop Arjun Meghwal from his cabinet,” he reiterated.

The BJP vs BJP drama playing out in public this week has embarrassed the Bharatiya Janata Party days before it launches a four-phase Pariwartan Yatra (Procession of Change) ahead of the assembly election in Rajasthan on 2 September.

The Union law minister has hit back at his party colleague, saying that the former speaker has lost his mind and that he had been instigated by chief minister Ashok Gehlot of the Indian National Congress.

The former speaker is known in the BJP as a Vasundhara Raje loyalist while Arjun Ram Meghwal and another Union minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, are seen as the front-runners for the BJP’s chief ministerial face. Meanwhile, the BJP has sidelined the former chief minister and Vasundhara Raje has been kept out of the committees and confabulations around the election preparedness. She was also conspicuously missing from the meeting addressed at Ganganagar by Union home minister Amit Shah.