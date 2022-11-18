Rains to be back in TN from Saturday, Yellow alert in 7 districts

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely on Sunday in isolated locations over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts of the state. The new low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and turn into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains on November 19 and 20.



Rain is likely to continue for a few more days from Saturday.



In Chennai, light to moderate rains are likely in a few places and sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Puducherry and Karaikkal areas are also likely to receive widespread rains from Sunday onwards.