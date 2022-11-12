Red alert in 11 villages of TN's Tiruvallur district

District Collector, Alby George in a statement said that 500 cusecs water was released from Red Hill Lake after the weather department predicted more rains in the coming days.



The Collector said that residents living in low-lying areas including Thandal, Naravarikuppam, Kazhani, Grandline, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadperumbukkam, Mathur, Vasapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam were affected by it.