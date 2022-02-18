'Bestseller' is probably the thriller you were waiting for

It is easy to be dismissive and derisive about a suspense thriller that is not derivative or disrespectful towards the conventions of the suspense genre. But if truth be told, a sincere and gripping suspense thriller like Bestseller is hard to come by on the cluttered OTT platform.

Unlike its icky ilk Bestseller, adapted to the small screen from Ravi Subramaniam's The Bestseller She Wrote, unravels its complicated plot without tying itself into knots.

There is an assured elegance to the storytelling, the interiors gleam even as the proceedings grow murkier by the episode, and barring one actor who is jarring, the rest of the cast gets into the groove of things with guarded gusto.