Book Review: 'The Second Wife & other stories' subtle tales in unpretentious prose touch heart

The short story, traditionally, is described and consumed as fictional prose that is shorter than a novel and usually deals with a limited set of characters with the intent of evoking an effect or mood. A classic case of less is more . Character, setting, theme, conflict, plot, tone, style and exposition remain the basic elements that go to constitute a memorable short story.

Among some of the eminent writers in this space, are Maheshwata Devi, Ismat Chugtai, Kamala Das, Quaratulin Hyder, Indira Goswami, Shashi Deshpande, Anita Desai, Jhumpa Lahiri ... One school of thought suggests that the short stories are popular because they are like TV shows to novels which are like movies! They are quick-reads, can be packed in a short period of time, portable and like consumer perishables can be purchased, consumed and dispensed with! In our fast-paced life with a signature tune of mota bol, seedha bol, jaldi bol, the short story is exactly what the fast-food the doctor ordered. Fabulous style or deep, heavy, philosophical insights are out. Good, solid, story-telling on themes that resonate [ideally] on a universal, human level in a language that doesn’t force you to keep a Thesaurus/Dictionary next to you works best. Whether a particular collection of short stories will enjoy a pride of place in one’s library or remain just a quick, one-time read depends solely on the chemistry shared between the eye and the page – an indefinable communion that is both intensely private and sacred...