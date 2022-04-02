Book review: 'Wrist Assured'- a 'wristy' cricketing genius

Cricket was all that G.R. Vishwanath, popularly known as “Vishy” wanted to play since his childhood having picked up a bat at the age of seven and tennis ball cricket made Vishwanath the batsman he became in international cricket since the challenges of playing a tennis ball cricket are unique.

‘Wrist Assured’ co-authored by senior sports journalist R. Kaushik traces the journey of one of the finest batsmen to have ever played for India - Gundappa Vishwanath from the dusty by-lanes of Bengaluru to some of the iconic stadiums across the globe.

Vishy was a true artist with the willow and his stroke play, particularly the late-cut was a delight to watch for cricket lovers. Equally at ease both against pace and spin, Vishy scored runs when it really mattered the most for India. He along with the great Sunil Gavaskar formed the back-bone of India’s batting line-up throughout the 1970’s decade.

A Test captain, chairman of selectors, manager of Indian cricket team, ICC match referee and coach at the National Cricket Academy, Vishwanath has played many roles in his illustrious cricketing career with equal ease.

“The charismatic Tiger Pataudi, my first skipper, was a massive influence on my career. It was at his insistence that I made my Test debut against Australia at Kanpur in 1969,” says Viswanath.

But,Vishy’s international debut saw both agony and ecstasy in his very first Test. The 20-year old debutant scored a duck in his first innings but followed up with 137 in the second. The same crowd that had hurled matkas on his way back in the first innings rose as one to celebrate his century. From being chief villain, Vishy quickly became the hero of the crowd. He learnt his first important lesson – nothing succeeds like success.

“Kanpur was an unforgettable experience. Four days of anxiety and uncertainty, followed by two outlook-altering, path-charting days of unfettered joy. I wasn’t just a Test cricketer now, I was a Test centurion too,” he fondly remembers.

The day after the game, Vishy got a telegram from the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. It said, ‘Congratulations, young man’.