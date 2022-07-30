'Crimes of the Future' review: A delirious ride of a film

Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg’s oeuvre is one from the West that most scrupulously approximates the veebhatsa rasa of the Indian aesthetic construct of navarasas (nine emotions) outlined for the performing arts. It is horror that disgusts than send that proverbial chill down the spine, is all about evoking repulsion than terror.

The opening sequence of the maestro’s new film, Crimes of the Future, that dropped on Mubi on July 29, shows him in a different, tad mellower frame of mind. That deviation in the mood suffuses the rest of the film as well. Identified with the body horror genre, 79-year-old Cronenberg continues his explorations with drastic transformations and unendurable violence inflicted on the human body—physical and psychological, scientific, medical, biological and technological—but in a curiously affecting, if not entirely sentimental, way. It’s not his brand of quintessential horror that shocks but the unexpected, off the cuff tenderness.

Crimes of the Future comes after a long hiatus of eight years and is named after his own 1970 film, though it has little else in common with it. It premiered in the competition section at the Cannes Film Festival and, as is usual with Cronenberg, left the critics and audience polarized.