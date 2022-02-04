Film Review: Looop Lapeta: An “o” too much

In Tom Tykwer’s 1998 film, Run Lola Run, the titular character Lola’s (Franka Potente) boyfriend Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu) asks her, “what if I die?”, to which she replies, “I won’t let you die”. Aakash Bhatia’s official Hindi adaptation of the popular German thriller, Looop Lapeta, Indianizes it with an obvious reference to the Hindu legend of Savitri and Satyavan and how she snatches her husband from the clasp of Yama, the God of death, with quick thinking. The film doesn’t just name its central characters Savi (Taapsee Pannu) and Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin) but gives a clever sanskari underpinning to their otherwise wild, hedonistic world of sex, drugs and rock and roll.

Bhatia sticks to Run Lola Run’s core device—ie Satya misplaces a bagful of money that he has to deliver to his boss, and Savi has to run all the way to help him find ways to get the Rs 50 lakh back. Three different alternatives of the same situation are played out, with a handful of characters, events and motifs that are in common in all the versions. However, small changes in the narrative in each of the three, results in widely varying consequences. Within the overall circuitous presence of time, Looop Lapeta, with a deliberately added “o” to the spelling of loop, keeps going back and forth—from the present to past and back to the present—in each of the three narratives.