'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt nails it with elan in this grand melodramatic spectacle by Bhansali

There’s the moving scene of Gangu on a phone call that informs her of her father’s death. Or a sequence much earlier where she is writing a letter on behalf of another brothel resident to her father with each of the group of women chipping in with their experiences, talking by turn as though an invisible mic was being passed in the group, even as the camera moves from one broken face to the other. Their experiences are similar and reciprocal. There is a mutuality in the betrayals, injustices, violence and misfortune that they have been at the receiving end of, individually.

Then there is the larger-than-life canvas in which Bhansali brings them together again towards the end where they affectionately dress up a dearly departed Kamli (Indira Tiwari) for her final farewell. It’s a sorority of suffering as well as strength.

Such designed set-pieces are the bricks with which Bhansali constructs Gangubai Kathiawadi, an otherwise straightforward narration of the journey of a barrister’s naïve daughter Ganga, all the way from Kathiawad to Kamathipura. There’s the undying love for Dev Anand, the dreams of becoming a Hindi film star, betrayal by her beau Ramnik Lal who takes her to Mumbai on the pretext of getting her to work in a film but sells her off to a brothel, the forcing into sex work, the rise to becoming the gharwali (madam) of the brothel and then a political activist championing the rights of sex workers. Based on S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges’ book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, Bhansali chronicles the journey linearly and leaves the audience with a Gangu who is still on an on-going mission seeking empowerment women.

With Bhansali it’s a given that things will always be heightened and overwrought—be it the emotions or the backdrop or the declamatory dialogue. He stuffs in every film poster and advertisement of the period, for instance. The scenes are overflowing—with drama one minute, humour the next, tenderness another and confrontation right after. The screen is like the proscenium and the film an opera. Nobody knows the rules of a grand melodramatic spectacle better than Bhansali. But perhaps it’s to do with the setting or the many shades of white that Aalia wears, the opulence and extravagance felt a lot muted here.