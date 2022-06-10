'Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon' review: Beguiling

For many, the act of viewing Anamika Haksar’s Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon could itself correspond with the sequences within the film where the educated, apathetic elite are taken on walks through the indigent parts of Old Delhi. They react to the ugly reality that they get to witness for the first time with a mix of bewilderment, shock and vagueness. Haksar’s debut film is a similar unforeseen, uncharted and beguiling ride into the world of sight and sound for the uninitiated, albeit in a striking and stimulating way.

The opening placard talks about how the film is a result of seven years of documentation of the lives of street people of Shahjahanabad in Old Delhi—beggars, pickpockets, workers, street vendors, ragpickers.

It looks at the world from their eyes, approximates their vision of the reality that is banal, shabby and distressing. Yet the clogged life also finds a way out through kitschy fantasies. Where an abusive businessman can be made to writhe in pain, like a lizard trapped in a bottle.