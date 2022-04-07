Gullak 3: Comfort in the familiar

In my review of the second season of Gullak I had hoped that the third season would be coming soon. And I am glad it’s here. The return of the Mishras—Santosh (Jameel Khan), Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) and their sons Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) and Aman (Harsh Mayar) —of Bhopal, along with their neighbour Sunita “Bittu ki Mummy” Rajwar and conscience keeper and sutradhar gullak (an earthen piggy bank, voice of Shivankit Singh Parihar), is like catching up again with old friends and extended family. People you know well. People who, in turn, seem to know you well enough to be able to reflect your own slice of life in theirs.

In fact, it feels that Mishras never left at all. We don’t have to make a great effort in picking up the thread from where we had left it last. It flows on spontaneously. For me the five-episode season of short, 25-40 minutes duration chapters, is like an old, favourite pair of jeans that I slip into and immediately feel at ease in.

There’s very little to add to what I have already said about the show, the authenticity and genuineness of the characters, relationships and setting, the rooted humour and sharp skirmishes. I would only be repeating myself if I say that the writing is heartfelt (creator Shreyansh Pandey, writer Durgesh Singh, director Palash Vaswani), acting is spot on and the world eminently lived in.