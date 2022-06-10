'Jurassic World Dominion': A 'flop' hit show 

Director-writer Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion (JWD) seems to have been made with the solitary purpose of making its wealthy producers wealthier.

JWD's runtime could have been much less than 146 minutes. Its budget is $ 160 million, or at least $10 million less than what was spent on its predecessor Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom four years ago (around $ 170 million). Still, a substantial amount of money has gone into the making of JWD without the result every viewer would have wanted: a well-constructed entertainer.

Towards the end of Fallen Kingdom, mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) speaks of a neo-Jurassic age in which humans and dinosaurs must coexist. JWD shows how that fearsome possibility has turned into an everyday reality.