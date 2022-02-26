'Love Hostel' review: Sensitive subject, bold effort but too much violence mars the impact

Beyond a point this automated blood and gore and robotic violence begins to feel like an indulgence than a necessity. Instead of underscoring the horror of the situation, the filmmaking becomes all about revelling in it visually. Instead of my dismay and repugnance against the inhumanity and monstrosity getting fuelled at each step, I found myself getting benumbed and desensitized if not turning an out and out voyeur. In the violent excesses, it got difficult to find room to pause, assimilate and reflect.

Add to it the backstory of Dagar that felt like an explanation (complete with dog that brings out the hangdog look on his face), if not a justification for his indefensible, malevolent ways and the film derails from being one about societal injustice to becoming just another revenge and retribution saga. In that sense, I had the same issue with Love Hostel that I did with Vetri Maaran’s Oor Eravu (That Night) segment in the Tamil anthology series Paava Kadhaigal. It makes the perpetrator of violence the protagonist what with Deol, with his vacuous-pretending-to-be impenetrable look, taking the attention away from Jyoti and Ashu whose story it should have remained from the first frame to the last. It’s worse because Jyoti is a rare woman with agency, unstoppable but stopped on her tracks.

An issue like honour killing is powerful and poignant enough to resonate on its own. The impact of just one last scene in Sairat refuses to get erased from the mind. Before that there was the Superhit Pyaar segment in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka aka LSD. More than a sensitive and sensitizing film, Love Hostel felt like a ride through a torture chamber, in which I came out with little empathy but my stomach churning and my mind wondering about the number of people Dagar eventually killed.