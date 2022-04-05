Mercy has to be evoked, not demanded

Tarun Tejpal is the Devil’s Advocate for the underdog, the counsellor for the damned. His forte is the underbelly- of the government, society, passions, beliefs, long held shibboleths, blind traditions, religious dogmas, the legal fictions that make life comfortable for the elite and the privileged and hell for the others. It takes skill to describe the beautiful, but it requires exceptional talent and artistry to describe the ugly, and Tejpal has that in abundance.

The Line of Mercy is a monumental work, crafted by a scalpel not a pen, in which all the ugliness and hypocrisy of our society is laid open with a surgical skill that is both brutal and poetic in its breadth and depth. It does not always make for pleasant reading but then anything that makes one question our comfort zones rarely does.

The essence of this book is captured in one line from it, one of the many aphorisms embedded in its formidable 700- odd pages: “Mercy is the line across which live the weak and the defeated.”

Tejpal focuses his penetrating powers of observation on finding out precisely where this line is drawn and who are the people on either side of it. Is it drawn inside the interrogation room of the police station? In the illusory safety and privacy of the bedroom? On the boundary between the fields of the warring families of two lovers? In the competing predatory instincts of the hardened inmates of a jail? In a courtroom in the space between an amoral lawyer and an indifferent judge? Between a promised “masjid” and a fait accompli “mandir”? Between a brutal truth and a comforting lie? Between a crime and a criminal? Between a god and his worshipper?

Tejpal poses this question repeatedly (he is wise enough not to answer it, that is the reader’s burden) and enlarges on it, in Canterbury Tales fashion, by creating a medley of characters residing in the underbelly of India like lice, invisible to most of us privileged in real life, noticed only when they sting or bite us. The stage for this panoply of actors is a district jail, the default universe for a significant part of our population, the updated version of Dante’s Inferno: Abandon Hope, All Ye Who Enter Here.