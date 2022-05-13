Modern Love Mumbai: Not in the mood for love

The series might claim to be about the many splendoured aspect of love but many of the stories are essentially centred on individuals finding their own self. Like the first episode, Shonali Bose’s Raat Rani about Lali who gets dumped by her husband Lutfi and learns to traverse life on her own strength with a bicycle defining the liberation. As expected, the episode depends a lot on the performance by its lead and Fatima Sana Shaikh tries to give her all to make the Kashmiriyat of her character feel real. Problem is that her awareness of this task reflects way too much in her self-conscious acting.

Similarly, Nupur Asthana’s Cutting Chai is about a woman in her 40s caught between being a wife and a mother, re-evaluating her life as she swings between reality and fantasy. What would it take for her to fulfill her dream of becoming a novelist? If Shaikh tries too hard in Raat Rani, Chitrangada Singh as Latika does too little. She is deadpan and impassive, as though sleepwalking through the episode. As her husband, Arshad Warsi tries sportingly to be his spontaneous self but there’s no significant vibe between the two to liven things up.

It’s the same lack of chemistry that makes Alankrita Srivastava’s My Beautiful Wrinkles very leaden. Desires, fantasies and passion of older women is a subject often given a short shrift. Srivastava carries on from one of the strands in Lipstick Under My Burkha. But it’s mechanically spelt out, with Sarika and Danish Rizvi unable to evoke any sense of connect in their characters, despite what the script might have us believe. The film also doesn’t go the whole hog with the woman on the backfoot, initially wondering if she led a young man on and later sealing it with chastity: anything more than just fantasies will ruin whatever is there between the two. Illicit passion can’t be simulated by a background score that doffs its hat to Yumeji’s Theme from In the Mood for Love. Love, at its best, can make a wonderful statement but statement making need not necessarily translate into love.