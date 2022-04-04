Oppo Find X5 Pro review: Costly yet satisfactory
Oppo Find X5 Pro, costing around Rs. 1,09,000, is an all round performer that gives great camera shots, satisfactory battery life, latest Android 12 with Oppo's own ColorOS12.1 and a slick design
The new Oppo Find X5 Pro is the latest device from the house of Oppo. Though the device hasn't been officially seen its curtain pulled off on the Indian onshore, we take a look at it -- what are its highlights and where it shines and where it doesn't.
The first thing you would notice about the Find X5 Pro is its smooth ceramic back. Leave it on a not so flat surface and chances are it might slip somewhere else. The device feels and looks really nice and coupled with curved edges and smooth sides, wireless induction charging (including reverse charging) and IP68 dust and water-resistent rating give the Find X5 Pro that "premium" factor that a lot of folks might like. But what they might not like is how quickly it catches your fingerprints.
Another thing you would notice is the camera setup on the back. The camera setup kind of envelopes into one section of the rear, with its boundaries curving into the rest of the body. The setup also shows the MariSilicon branding apart from the Oppo Hasselblad branding on the back (more on that later). The front is not that unique with a front-facing camera saturated as a punch-hole in the left top corner of the AMOLED display. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top and also houses the in-screen fingerprint scanner. The 6.7-inch (LTPO) WQHD+ (3216x1440) AMOLED display iss curved around the edges. The display is really sharp and has punchy colours. You might want to change modes from display settings to see what suits you more. Its 120Hz refresh rate really shines through in select games and when scrolling through the apps or on the Home screen.
The AMOLED display handles high quality videos (handles all codecs we tried) and high resolution images more than well enough. Loudpseakers on this device are loud, clear, somewhat punchy when used at a mid-high volume.
Coming to the camera, the back sports a 50MP (f/1.7) main camera with OIS, 50 MP ultrawide camera, and 13 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. When it comes to video, it can shoot 4k videos and 60FPS and 108p videos and 240FPS. The phone takes detailed and sharp shots in daylight with no shutter lag and the default shutter sounds are really nice too. Contrast and dynamic range handling is top notch from the cameras. When used in low-light, the device holds its own. Photos came out in still detail and with good colours production shining that Hassleblad partnership. In video, the Microsilicon gives improved stabilization feature and 4k resolution at night. We found the video shooitng up to standard for Android smartphones, even HDR video output came out quite well, something many smartphone cameras would struggle with a while back.
Talking about its battery life, the phone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery that usually lasted almost a day. With display set 120Hz at around 35% brightness most of the time, 2 email accounts in sync, a lot of web browsing, YouTube and a bit of camera shooting. The device comes with a 80w Vooc charger, and it was able to charge the device from 1% to full in about 45 minutes or so, which is faster than most smartphones available today.
The Find X5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with 12 GB of RAM. We tried the 256GB variant, and the overall performance of the device can be summed up to be satisfactory. Switching between apps, scrolling through long email threads, browing through YouTube and another app in the floating window -- worked really smoothly. The one downside we noticed was the phone became really hot when personal hotspot was enabled for about 25 minutes or so. We wish the thermals were taken care of a little better for a device that otherwise stands up to the performance challenge. Connectivity-wise, we didn't see any network reception issues, WiFi and VoLTE receptionwas top notch, perhaps better than most other Android phones that have come out in the past year or so.
All in all, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, at an estimated price tag of around Rs. 1,09,000, is an all round performer that gives great camera shots, satisfactory battery life, latest Android 12 with Oppo's own ColorOS12.1 and a slick design to wrap the package.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines