Oppo Find X5 Pro review: Costly yet satisfactory

The new Oppo Find X5 Pro is the latest device from the house of Oppo. Though the device hasn't been officially seen its curtain pulled off on the Indian onshore, we take a look at it -- what are its highlights and where it shines and where it doesn't.

The first thing you would notice about the Find X5 Pro is its smooth ceramic back. Leave it on a not so flat surface and chances are it might slip somewhere else. The device feels and looks really nice and coupled with curved edges and smooth sides, wireless induction charging (including reverse charging) and IP68 dust and water-resistent rating give the Find X5 Pro that "premium" factor that a lot of folks might like. But what they might not like is how quickly it catches your fingerprints.

Another thing you would notice is the camera setup on the back. The camera setup kind of envelopes into one section of the rear, with its boundaries curving into the rest of the body. The setup also shows the MariSilicon branding apart from the Oppo Hasselblad branding on the back (more on that later). The front is not that unique with a front-facing camera saturated as a punch-hole in the left top corner of the AMOLED display. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top and also houses the in-screen fingerprint scanner. The 6.7-inch (LTPO) WQHD+ (3216x1440) AMOLED display iss curved around the edges. The display is really sharp and has punchy colours. You might want to change modes from display settings to see what suits you more. Its 120Hz refresh rate really shines through in select games and when scrolling through the apps or on the Home screen.