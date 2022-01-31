Rekhta Foundation's offering : Collection of 1250 Urdu couplets on love, longing and loss

The Rekhta Foundation that Sanjiv Saraf established in 2012 has digitalised more than 50,000 e-books that are available online and has taken Urdu to various geographies through a series of events. Now he has come out with 'Love Longing Loss in Urdu Poetry', a priceless collection of over 1250 'shers' (couplets) written by 120 and odd shaayars (poets). The cover of the book has been illustrated by the multi-faceted Muzaffar Ali, “a good friend”, informs Saraf.

Saraf ’s company is one of the world’s largest producers of PET films with manufacturing plants in India, Thailand and Turkey with markets across the US, Southeast Asia, South America and Turkey.

"I was introduced to Urdu shayari by my father. I grew up listening to ghazals and this poetry deeply touched me. I was fascinated with the language and my love for Urdu poetry remained constant," Saraf maintains."

After fulfilling my responsibilities, I decided to revisit my passion and started learning Urdu script and language. The journey of learning Urdu and reading poets was full of wonder, revelations and self-discovery. I realized that it was a struggle for someone from a non-Urdu background to access the rich literary heritage of Urdu literature and poetry and felt that remedying this was something that I could contribute to," he added.