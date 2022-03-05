'Rudra': Keen and able thriller with Ajay Devgn

His marriage is on the rocks. His wife(Esha Deol, making a pleasant comeback) is seeing another man (the talented Satyadeep Mishra) and this man seems more caring, considerate and compassionate than Rudra who spends all his time hunting down vicious unsavoury killers.

How he has managed to remain sane is a bigger mystery than anything that happens on screen.

Right at the start he establishes a physical relation with a redhaired femme fatale Alia Choksi (Raashi Khanna) a self-styled ‘genius’ who is accused of murdering her dog and parents, in that order. While Alia is being interrogated Rudra yawns. She doesn’t yawn back. That is supposed to be proof of her guilt. Don’t ask me how. Ask Rudra.

He knows things that we don’t as he hunts out killers the way Alsatians sniff out intruders. His seniors are extensively exasperated by Rudra’s extempore work ethics. He is constantly reprimanded by his boss, played by the wonderful Ashwini Kalsekar who for a change plays a non-comic character.

Interestingly Rudra, a much-feared cop , is constantly bullied by the three women in life : his wife, boss and the mysterious genius Alia who seems to have a head for homicide that comes in handy for Rudra as he tracks down some really nasty criminals .

The most despicable of them is a modern art painter named Siddheshwar Kumar who kidnaps young women and uses their blood instead of paint on his canvas. A bloody loathsome slippery psycho whom Rudra nabs through a trail of clues that don’t really add up. What keeps us glued to this episode is K C Shankar’s chilling portrayal as a psychopath.