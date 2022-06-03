Samrat Prithviraj Review: Lost in resurrection and contradictions

That aside, when it comes to the second battle with Ghori near Delhi, Prithviraj can do no wrong and Ghori can do no right. It is Ghori who is shown going against the rules of engagement with his devious ways. And no, Prithviraj doesn’t flee the battlefield to later get captured and executed. He has a superhuman, gladiatorial finale mounted all for himself wherein he saves his people even with his dying breath.

The jury will remain out on how much of the film is history or fantasy. Especially telling in the light of the daft talk by Akshay Kumar on history and its teaching, learning, and reading and Yashraj Films’ patronizing infantilization of the audience in the promotions with its claim to authenticity and its portrayal of “lesser-known facets” about Prithviraj.

All I could think of was Hollywood, in the way these scenes are imagined, mounted, and executed. However, the special effects and CGI, specially in the opening shot and the following sequence leave a lot to be desired. Be they crowd scenes or war sequences or song-n-dance set pieces, there is a cardboard flat and tacky feel than any sense of life. Dwivedi seems to resort to slow motion ever so often to make things feel slick, unsuccessfully at that.

He also tries hard to marry his celebration of masculinity with the tropes of a musical but doesn’t quite hit the right notes. At times Samrat Prithviraj seems like belonging to a wannabe Sanjay Leela Bhansali universe—decorated, choreographed but lacking drama, flair and energy of Bhansali and needlessly protracted at that with all the actors serving their parts fairly, but a dullness hanging heavy through it all.