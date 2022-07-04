'The oldest love story: A motherhood anthology': Personal experiences of being a mother

When these two – dynamic duo – combine and collaborate to offer a celebration on Motherhood, inviting some of the most powerful voices to travel through their dusty alcoves of memory, go beyond the manicured, postured mourning or posting glittering Bargain Counters as the right place to hawk seductive, market-friendly, easy-to-digest thoughts and feelings, we are indeed in for an experience that threatens to blend the emotional with the cathartic in seamless fashion. Like the surgeon’s knife, 'The Oldest Love Story' will cut as it cures.