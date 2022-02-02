'To Paradise': A novel that demands your time

American writer Hanya Yanagihara’s latest novel appears as formidable if not more than her 2015 bestseller A Little Life. It’s, like the earlier work, not an easy novel to read though. Yanagihara’s works of fiction cannot be read on beaches.

You’ll need a room of your own to collect your thoughts and weigh the air around you as you fight to put back tears spilling out of the eyes. If you’re the kind of person who’s okay with the act of sobbing in public, you will be fine even on a beach.

To Paradise follows the lives of men who fall in and out of love. Love is a strange thing, isn’t it? Nobody knows how it works. If it clicks, it’s magic. And if it doesn’t, well, it’s just bad luck. You look for something called hope and then move on. That’s how it should be. But the heart isn’t always practical. It listens to whatever the hell it wants.

In To Paradise, which is divided into three sections (Book I, Book II, Book III), some people find love easily, but they can’t go for a leisurely walk in the park with their lovers, as society doesn’t reward queer folks for being themselves. An older man feels betrayed when he learns about his boyfriend canoodling with another person behind his back. All these stories end as you expect – badly. Therefore, the title is almost an oxymoron. Yanagihara drops you at the edge of the forest and announces that her job is done.