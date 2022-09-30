Vikram Vedha: Nothing is what it seems

In Vikram Vedha they reimagine the lore of Baital Pachisi in the framework of contemporary crime. King Vikramaditya is turned into cop Vikram out to capture criminal Vedha who tells him three stories— “Ek kahani sunayein?” —that go back to their own past and pan out like riddles. Each time Vikram comes up with a correct answer, Vedha lets him go, even as he himself escapes the cop’s clutches. But, more than that, with each one of the stories, he manages to challenge and puncture Vikram’s rigidly defined notions of right and wrong, good and bad and white and black and his conviction of “nothing in between”. He obliterates the straight line that Vikram tends to draw to separate the world of crime from that of law and, along with him, takes the viewer into the heart of moral ambiguities and dilemmas. Aren’t cops and criminals two sides of the same coin?

It also holds Vikram’s own killings of goons to question. Can someone who sleeps well after an encounter because he thinks he hasn’t killed anyone innocent, be so sure of himself? Can he truly make out and separate the guilty from the innocent? Or for that matter Ram from Ravan, chooha (mouse) from billi (cat)?