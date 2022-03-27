A smile is a smile is a smile

Well, if the Delhi High Court judgment had been in place then, I could have told her I had a broad smile on my face as I connected with my classmate's cheek and saw her stunned expression. That surely did not constitute violence, because I was smiling, wasn’t I? How wrong could my mother have been!

In later years, I regretted passing on those values to younger children in the family. When my niece harassed her real martinet of a grandmother by disturbing her television settings in retaliation for refusing to allow her to watch her favourite cartoon show, I was stern with the little girl.

She giggled and could not keep a broad smile from her face every time her grandmother called the cable man desperately to come fix her television settings. The grandmother was not a loveable creature at all and I hadn't heard then that if you hated with a smile, it was not hate at all. So, I admonished my niece against her mischief and asked her to apologise to her grandmother.

Had I known about how a smile excuses a bad deed, I would never have done so-- for, well, the child was smiling and laughing through all of her grandmother’s distress and doesn't the High Court judge know better than any of us about such things?

Then, again, one of my bosses, in my early years of employment, handed me a pornographic limerick with a broad wicked smile. I wonder why I complained to his superior and had him pulled up by the management. If the Delhi High Court judgment had come sooner, I would have known he hadn't intended any sexual harassment because he had been beaming while he handed me those verses. The more fool me!

I wonder if Dhananjoy Chaterjee, the watchman who was hanged in Alipore jail for raping and murdering a 15-year-old school girl did it all with a smile. If so, his judicial execution was very wrong and the Calcutta High Court judges could have taken some lessons from the Delhi High Court judge who decreed a hate crime is not a hate crime if committed with a smile.

****

In a whole series of bizarre statements from judges, particularly in north India, this smiley judgment has to really take the cake. I wonder what kind of exposure such judges have had through their education – I remember a woman judge in Nagpur stating that molestation is not molestation (in the case of a minor) unless there is a skin-to-skin contact between the perpetrator and the victim.