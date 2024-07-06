Abu Abraham: The man who had the last laugh

Wanting to counter the optics of opposition MPs holding copies of the Indian Constitution while taking oath in the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on 25 June, and reminded his followers that this was the date on which Indira Gandhi had imposed an Emergency in 1975. “Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution,” he tweeted.

To remember “the determination of those who had opposed the Emergency,” Speaker Om Birla demanded that the Lok Sabha observe silence for two minutes. In her address to Parliament on 27 June, President Draupadi Murmu referred to the Emergency as “the darkest chapter”. History is, of course, a convenient fig leaf for those wanting to hide hubris.

Unlike Parliament, where the Emergency has become a stick that the government is using to beat a resurgent Congress with, the perils of those 21 months seem more apparent and tangible at Gallery Rasa, an exhibition space in Kolkata, which from 29 June to 21 July is hosting ‘The World through Abu’s Eyes: a Centennial Celebration'.

Amongst the several political cartoons on display here are a handful that Abu Abraham had drawn for The Indian Express at a time when civil liberties had been suspended and Indira Gandhi was ruling by decree. One of the Emergency’s most vocal critics, Abu kept his spine straight while others bent theirs out of fear.

On 4 July 1975, Abu drew a cartoon of a politician marching with a placard that says ‘Smile!’ He captioned this image with the line ‘Don’t you think we’ve got a lovely censor of humour?’