Delhi Musings: A process for everything

Meanwhile, the newly minted Chief Minister of Punjab visited some government schools in Delhi to study how they are being run by Aam Aadmi Party’s government. One of the key elements of AAP’s campaign in Punjab, other than the freebies, was the ‘Delhi Model’ with education as its main component along with Mohalla Clinics. So, Bhagwant Mann’s visit raised eyebrows with Delhiwallahs left wondering if Mann had promised the Delhi model in Punjab without having a clue about it! Or could there be any substance to the speculation that Mann is indeed a proxy chief minister with the Delhi chief minister pulling all the strings in Punjab?

In any case the ‘Delhi Model’ of schools is giving rise to several controversies. AAP MLA Aatishi Malena posted beaming pictures of herself with an ‘official’ delegation from Kerala in Delhi Government school. The elation was shortlived as the Kerala Education Minister wondered who the officials from Kerala were in the photograph. A team of Delhi officials, he tweeted, had instead flown to Kerala to study Kerala schools. Google for ‘MLA Aatishi’ and you will know. And if you get to meet her or chat with her - do not mention Kerala!

(The author blogs at stateofdelhi.in. Views are personal)

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)