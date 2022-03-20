Reality Bites: Clingy Kejri and the fun of being Punjab CM’s sticky note

I’ve been sniggering a lot lately. It began when Charanjit Singh Channi was CM of Punjab and his vocal rival for the throne, Navjot Singh Sidhu, tried every trick in the book to undermine him.

It’s not the things he said about Channi that made me snigger, but the way he doggedly followed him around, lurking like the grisly shadow of death with a metaphorical dagger in his hand.

If you look at press photographs during that period, you will see Sidhu glaring defiantly and extending his neck like a swan at yoga class while sitting/standing behind Channi to ensure that the cameras didn’t miss him.

I wonder how many bottles of Iodex Sidhu went through during Channi’s tenure: Neck strains can be very painful.

We’re witnessing snigger-inducing scenes like that again, but this time it’s Arvind Kejriwal doing a Sidhu to the new Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

It must irk Kejriwal no end that Mann, his junior, is chief minister of a big state and not an iddle widdle Union Territory like him. Punjab must know that Kejriwal the Awesome is really the power behind the throne, so he sticks to Mann as tenaciously as chewing gum on a shoe sole.