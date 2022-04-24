Reality Bites: Diyar Bullydozer’s date with Zulfi Bhai & Anjana’s bulldozer joyride

If only the Poet Laureate of the Diyar Bullydozer’s government wasn’t a pathetic brown-noser, India’s body of literature would have been enriched by a moving ‘Ode to Incompetence’.

Nothing seems to work here since 2014, which is why I’m not surprised that some of the Diyar Bullydozer’s ministers keep screaming, “Where’s the Josh?” He’s totally behosh, I assume. Brainwashing leads to terrible hangovers.

One of the many things that just isn’t working is Digital India, even though the Diyar Bullydozer trumpets about it periodically, like he’s the geek who slogged in a garage and created computers, chips, the Internet, apps—the whole shebang.

This explains why when the Supreme Court issued a stay order on demolitions in Delhi, the MCD (run by the BJP for a decade and a half) continued to illegally bulldoze “illegal” encroachments for two long hours after, even though many of the property owners insisted that they had legal documents.