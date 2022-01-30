Reality Bites: Hope some welfare schemes, if not jobs, tumble out of FM’s witchy poo cauldron

In 2013, the Leader-With-Very-Little-Brain promised he would create 1 crore jobs every year if he became PM in 2014—he also promised us 15 L each, ha ha ha.

A few years later, in 2018, it was brought to his notice that he absolutely had to do something about growing unemployment. Of course, his “something” didn’t mean that he made his ministers and bureaucrats roll up their sleeves and think hard about job creation—that’s so pre-2014, and so very Congressi, tut!

Instead, his speech writers were made to burn the midnight oil, and voilà, they solved the problem. The teleprompter was fed, the makeup man and wardrobe assistants did their thing, and then the Leader-With-Very-Little-Brain grandly informed the nation that making and selling pakodas is a noble way to earn a living. His fat cat supporters cheered lustily from their air-conditioned offices, of course.