Reality Bites: How to tame a bigot

Santa Claus has finally arrived—Hindutva mobs burnt his effigies and delayed him a bit, but couldn’t keep him away! And gosh, he’s got thoughtful gifts to make Indians stop weeping. The Dear Leader is suddenly making international headlines like never before and winning global awards.

However, his ministers, his favourite industrialists, India’s mainstream media, and the BJP IT cell have zipped their lips. Not a squeak out of them, which is odd considering that they went ga ga goo goo over that dubious first-ever Philip Kotler “Presidential” award to the Dear Leader in 2019. Incidentally, that was the last-ever Philip Kotler “Presidential” award too. I hope Mr Kotler writes a nice fat book on that weird experience and calls it something like, ‘The Principles of Arm-twisting’.

The latest global trophy is the “2021 Persecutor of the Year Awards”, and it’s from the International Christian Concern (ICC). The Dear Leader together with his Sangh Parivar has been named one of the world’s seven biggest persecutors of religious minorities, along with the Taliban and Boko Haram.

The ICC report grimly noted that the Dear Leader’s administration had overseen “a massive cultural shift” in India from a pluralistic society to Hindu nationalism, and “consistently punished all forms of dissent”, cracking down on NGOs seeking to hold it accountable.