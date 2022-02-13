Reality Bites: Nehru, Nehru croaked the Supreme Bore; Smitten Paycash chirped 'Encore'!

My mother would absolutely refuse to suffer bores. Whenever they popped into our home uninvited, she would order us to inform them that she’s out, and rush to the bathroom with a good book and a comfy pillow for the bath tub till the “all clear” was sounded.

I appear to have taken after her, which is why whenever the Supreme Bore (formerly known as the Dear Leader) comes on TV, I switch to another channel. Since he’s on TV for about 23 hours a day, I rarely watch Indian news channels and my skin glows.

I’m pleasantly surprised that a growing number of Indians are now beginning to agree with me. The Supreme Bore, for most of us, is just a bottle of Fanta without the fizz. Yep, the sickly orange stuff you pour down potties and flush.

After two days of railing against the Congress (yawn), Nehru (yawn), how Opposition parties tried to help distressed migrants get transport home during the lockdown (so wicked, no?), and other rubbish (mainly outrageous lies, yawn) in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, we’ve had quite enough. It’s not surprising that he had to cancel several of his election rallies because crowds did not show up.