Reality Bites: Old habits die hard…or never do

By now, even the lizard that lurks on my balcony knows BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s name and is aware that this is not the same Nupur Sharma who works with that BJP rag Op India, although their views are identical. Both are graduates of the Grisly Sanghi University of Hideous Hate and Boundless Bigotry. They received their shiny Dementor medals ages ago.

I’m not going to bore you with a rehash of the outrage from over 15 Islamic countries across the world after Nupur Sharma said what she did on national telly.

All you need to know is that Indian products were pulled off the shelves in some Gulf nations, and public waste disposal units were cheerfully jazzed up with pictures of the Diyar Leader—to add insult to injury, his mugshot was artistically decorated with shoe-prints.

The old man must be scrubbing his eyes repeatedly with Patanjali’s Saundarya soap to get those disturbing images out of his head. This is not the sort of publicity he hankers after.

Also, as journalist Ranjona Banerji astutely pointed out, “India’s two biggest billionaires have massive business interests in some of these countries.” If “Hamare do” suffer, “Hum do” will suffer too, no?

Damage control followed, lip service was duly paid, and the nation was informed in bold typeface that BJP spokespersons have been warned against criticising any religion, its symbols or religious figures. RSS-BJP think-tanks buzzed with discussions, the main question being, “How to continue to spread Islamophobia in India without being blamed for it?”

Then an “aha” moment happened. Cast your mind back to when several countries and global bodies criticised the discriminatory CAA and the Indian government’s human rights violations in Kashmir. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stamped his tiny little foot and petulantly whined “Maybe we’re getting to know who our friends really are.”