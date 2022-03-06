Reality Bites: ‘Op Ganga’ Ki Saugand, Main circus nahi hatne dunga

In early 2017 the Dear Leader attacked Nobel Laureate and Harvard professor Amartya Sen for saying that demonetisation was a “despotic action that has struck at the root of economy based on trust”.

The Dear Leader’s riposte was, “Hard work is more powerful than Harvard,” and then he whined in his usual manner that he was just a poor man’s son who worked so hard, blah, blah… yawn.

Hard work, my foot! After eight painful years, most Indians have discovered that the Dear Leader’s real motto is, ‘No work, only PR’. The man merely flips through catalogues for clothes, planes, palaces, etc, while his PR agencies spread gigantic lies about his greatness.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the latest example. While countries like the US and the UK urged their nationals to leave Ukraine well in advance, it was only a week before the invasion that India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indians to leave.