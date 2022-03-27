Reality Bites: Sleepless in Delhi

My second question is: Was that reckless demonetisation policy the result of chronic insomnia? Shouldn’t the Diyar Leader’s Chief Economic Advisor (Subramanian the First) have tucked him into bed when he told him about his disruptive idea, and sung a lullaby like ‘My Bonnie lies over the ocean’? Or just given him calmpose or something, for heaven’s sake?

My third question is based on pure curiosity: Does the Diyar Leader himself decide which two hours he must sleep, or do his astrologers decide for him every night? So sometimes it could be between 7 to 9 pm, sometimes 11.11 pm to 1.11 am, you know? And on full moon nights, is he instructed to stay wide awake and howl at the moon, or does he do it instinctively? This, by the way, does have chilling national ramifications.

Like it or not, the Diyar Leader’s sleep patterns do affect us, so we should start taking them seriously. This man appears to have the last word on everything in the country, including who can be admitted to hospitals!

Take the peculiar case of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav: His health deteriorated on Tuesday, and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi decided to send him to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. After arriving in an air ambulance, Yadav was under observation in the emergency ward on Tuesday night and discharged at 4 am on Wednesday.

Gosh. I have never heard of anyone being discharged at 4 am unless they passed away. Have you? An RJD MLA and spokesperson said, "It is a well-planned conspiracy against our leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for discharging him from the emergency ward and refusing to admit him in the hospital for further treatment."

I don’t know if he’s right, but going by the Diyar Leader’s fondness for vengeance politics anything is possible. He doesn’t stop at cute Tom and Jerry games, for sure. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been the enemy since 1990 when he stopped the Diyar Leader’s mentor, LK Advani, from carrying out that Rath Yatra communal circus in Bihar.