Reality Bites: What sent King Leer’s Piggy-wiggies into a frenzy? The truth

The courtiers are in a tizzy because King Leer has been exposed as a shabby knave. They are hurling venomous tweets at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for having the temerity to talk about the king’s failures in Parliament. Primarily, King Leer’s brutal attacks on India’s institutions and federalism to ensure that he stays king forever, the way he has pushed China and Pakistan closer together, his disregard for MSMEs that actually create jobs, and his devotion to crony capitalists who mainly create money for themselves and for him via electoral bonds.

It is no secret that Adani and Ambani (and a few more) are King Leer’s piggy banks, and he loves them as much as PG Wodehouse’s Lord Emsworth loved his obese piggy-wiggy the Empress of Blandings. There’s nothing King Leer enjoys more than draping himself like a wet sock over the barriers of their fancy pig-sties, watching them grunt and burp as they feed on India’s assets and become fatter and fatter.

Rahul Gandhi mentioned Pegasus too—military-grade spyware that King Leer bought from former Israeli PM Netanyahu with our money to spy on us! Visions of King Leer and his henchman eating popcorn while watching citizens in the most private of places like bathrooms and bedrooms keep popping into my head and make me feel sick.