The fertility rate of idiots does matter

I don’t get invited to many dinners these days, primarily because 80 per cent of the chaps I know are convinced that Mr Modi is the best thing that has happened to humankind since the discovery of penicillin. They are what somebody has termed ‘educated clapper boys’ of the Supreme Inaugurator.

I stopped clapping shortly after committing the original sin of voting for Him in 2014, and have ever since regretted not having read that wonderful short story The Monkey’s Paw by W.W. Jacobs before casting my vote. Do read it, folks, for it is a warning against wishing for something without being aware of its consequences.

I’m paying for this gap in my education nowadays by dining alone with my Indie pooch while the good wife too, like Mrs Parakala, is also away at some mandali singing paeans to He Who Cannot Be Named.

On the rare occasion that I do manage to sidle past someone’s front door, the first thing I look out for is my host’s TV, and then his bookcase, and compare their sizes. Let me explain.

My dad, who was a man of few words, and neither accepted nor proffered any advice, once made an exception to this general rule and gave me this sage counsel: “Never argue with a person whose TV is bigger than his bookshelf.”

He went on to then floor me by giving me a second piece of advice. A country’s progress (he said) is not determined by the total fertility rate (TFR) of its general population but by the TFR of its idiots (TFRI)—the country’s progress is in inverse proportion to TFRI.

Papa passed away in 2017, without seeing his words being vindicated every single day in New India. The televisionjeevi have taken over the country and no longer even bother with a bookcase in their sitting room, having replaced it with a replica of the new Ram Mandir or a model of a bulldozer.