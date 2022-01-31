The parable of King Corona has lessons for the pandemic's progress

Scientists recently were reminded of the classic quote from Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." But Wolfgang Wodarg, a German physician and politician, claimed it was the new name SARS-CoV-2 that triggered panic of the pandemic. Otherwise, he argued, it was similar to all other existing viruses that go largely undetected during the ‘normal’ annual spikes of respiratory viral infections in winter. The pandemic, he implied, has been a “tragedy of errors.”

In this narrative, the new name gave the virus the status of ‘royalty’ and placed it on a pedestal over other nameless coronaviruses, the commoners. It is a parable of our time.

Coronated ‘King Corona’, the virus swiftly acquired the reputation of being a cruel monarch and wherever he went, people fled from streets, schools and markets and hid in their houses. They did not venture out or allow children to play in the open or go to the park, put up no resistance as ‘King Corona’ made its triumphal progress from one continent to another.

Rulers in most countries decreed that their subjects cover their faces while stepping out to avoid an accidental encounter with the King. But curiously the rulers and their courtiers were not in awe of King Corona. They seemed to have a secret understanding with the King.

King Corona and the world governments used “Fear as the Key” to the hilt. The subjects were told that King Corona found both young and the old appetizing and would prey on them, if found.