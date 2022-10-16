Twitterati Have a Field Day over Sitharaman’s ‘Rupee Is not Sliding’ Remark

Usually there isn’t much to tweet on an uneventful Sunday morning besides pics of Saturday night’s party or those of playing with your pet. But that’s not much fun, no?

Sometimes, however, the titans of the Twitter universe do get lucky when a too clever by half star of this universe comes up with a “sparkling” (in their head only) repartee that gives some fodder for, well, jokes.

This Sunday’s treat came from our very own Union finance minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman, who came up with a “brilliant” observation regarding the sliding rupee against the US dollar, something in the league of, “The apple didn’t fall on Newton’s head. It was Newton who came between the apple and the ground.”

Currently on an official tour to the Unites States, when she was questioned by a journalist about the consistent slide of the Indian rupee against the dollar, the Indian finance minister said, “I will not look at it as rupee sliding, I will look at it as dollar strengthening. Dollar strengthening incessantly. So obviously all other currencies are performing against the strengthening dollar.”

Voila! The naughty Twitterati had got their Sunday fun. People immediately recalled Prime Minister’s Modi’s equally scientific observation that the climate change has not occurs, it’s we who have changed. See satirist Bhagat Ram's tweet: