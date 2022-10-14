43% of Indians not willing to pay extra for 5G services: Report

As India rolls out 5G services at some locations in select cities, 43 per cent of those willing to switch to 5G are not willing to pay anything more than current tariff for 3G or 4G services, a report showed on Friday.

While many more smartphone users are likely to come onboard if the shift to 5G addresses issues like call drop/connect, network availability and low speed, another 43 per cent indicated they are willing to pay up to 10 per cent extra tariff, according to the report by online community platform LocalCircles.

Just 2 per cent of them showed willingness to pay between 25-50 per cent more tariff for 5G.