$8 Twitter Blue service may not affect existing verified accounts

Twitter's revamped Blue subscription service for $8 will not affect the existing verified accounts as of now, and is applicable to those who seek Blue Badge as well as new users who wish to be verified.

According to a Twitter FAQ for advertisers, the paid verification for $8 a month "will not affect existing verified accounts at this time", reports The Verge.

The original plan for the new Blue plan was that users who are already verified should also pay or lose their Blue Badges after 90 days.