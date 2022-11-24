853 tech firms lay off over 137,492 workers globally, more job cuts coming

Robinhood, Glossier, and Better are just a few of the tech companies that have notably trimmed their headcount in 2022, according to Crunchbase.



Big Tech companies like Amazon and PC and printer major HP Inc have joined the global layoff season, and were set to lay off more than 10,000 and up to 6,000 employees in days to come, respectively.



Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has warned employees that there will be more layoffs at the company in early 2023 "as leaders continue to make adjustments".



The massive job cuts have hit several divisions, especially the Alexa virtual assistant business that reportedly set to lose $10 billion this year as the voice assistant never managed to create an ongoing revenue stream.