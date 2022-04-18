89% Indians believe govt initiatives can enhance cyber defences

"But respondents from all three countries are concerned there could be drawbacks to such mandates," the report added.



Nearly 51 per cent of Indian respondents believe such mandates could result in government requirements that are too complex and ultimately too expensive to implement.



About 60 per cent of Indian respondents identified a lack of implementation expertise as one of the biggest barriers to implementation.



While 59 per cent of Indians believe that their government could provide more funding to organisations such as theirs to improve cybersecurity, 53 per cent favour tighter cooperation on the investigation of attacks following their discovery, the report noted.

