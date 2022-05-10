ADIF asks Google to put an end to misleading ads in India

Justice Singh, in her interim order passed on a lawsuit by MakeMyTrip (plaintiff), said that the use of the 'MakeMyTrip' mark on the Google Ads Programme as a keyword by Booking.com and Google would amount to trademark infringement and be detrimental to the plaintiff's monetary interest and brand equity.



In the European Union, Google investigates the use of trademarks as keywords in published ads, but in India, it refuses to do so, said the ADIF.



In an earlier instance, Justice V. Kameswar Rao of the Delhi High Court said that allowing advertisers to choose a keyword which is a trademarked term or interspersing it with other generic words in the ad-title or ad-text is an infringement.